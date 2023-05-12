Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
R.I.P. MTV News.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|lars_ulrich.exe
|Score: 26 | May 6th
Couldn’t make it as a van band, didn’t want to tour as a bus band either
|Posted in: Nickelback Tell Nardwuar Their First Drummer Decided To Quit After Seeing Stabbing Westward’s Tour Bus
|#8
|Chris S
|Score: 27 | May 10th
|
I don’t remember the first time I heard Just Dance–it was some time in summer of ’08, several months before it took over radio and the country–but I liked it immediately. I do remember thinking “Is anybody gonna fall for or play a brand new, overtly pop/heavily dance-adjacent artist in this day and age?” I mean, yes, the Rihannas and Britneys and even newbies like Katy were setting radio and the charts on fire. But Lady Gaga adhered far more to the pop dance of Madonna or Kylie Minogue than she did the pop-leaning, electroed out music those other three where schilling. Something about Gaga sounded old school, not dated, because I thought the production was great (yes even the tinny keys and synths that Tom slagged on) but there was something in her music’s DNA that set it apart from the other “EDM” of the day (for the record, I’ve never considered Gaga EDM in the strictest sense or any sense, but I won’t take time to argue that point here). I remember getting The Fame the day it was released–I’d also somehow got ahold of that album’s deep cut Boys Boys Boys prior; that song slaps big time and should’ve been a proper single–and I wasn’t disappointed; yes, there were a couple of tracks I could’ve and still could live without, but I appreciated that she really leaned into a sound that, for a new artist just outta the gate, probably only had a 50/50 shot at radio play, despite the hooks that were all over that thing (her next Number One reiterates that fact). This is still a banger of the highest order, but I’d argue she would have even better in her in a relatively short time. 8/10
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” (Feat. Colby O’Donis)
|#7
|Jojo Le Taker
|Score: 27 | May 5th
|
Pretty sure I could debate Ted Nugent.
|Posted in: Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash
|#6
|ProfessorHolmes
|Score: 28 | May 5th
|
Somebody wanna register stereogasms.com?
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
|#5
|conner5real
|Score: 31 | May 8th
|
what a shame, was going to reach out to him for our upcoming youtube interview show “cold ones” where we solely consume beer and frozen foods, using the brainfreeze to make our guests more loquacious
|Posted in: Mac DeMarco Quit Smoking, Caffeine, Cold Foods
|#4
|crania
|Score: 34 | May 8th
|
Sad that Sum 41 is soon to become just another casualty of society.
|Posted in: Sum 41 Are Calling It Quits
|#3
|monkeyridinghorse
|Score: 38 | May 5th
|
The biz vs the nuge.
|Posted in: Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash
|#2
|Dr.Sean
|Score: 40 | May 8th
|
The sloppy steak diet!
|Posted in: Mac DeMarco Quit Smoking, Caffeine, Cold Foods
|#1
|flippy
|Score: 42 | May 5th
|
I love Avondale Brewing, and I’m not surprised by the Birmingham public’s stiff negative reaction to the event. I am surprised by Avondale booking him in the first place though. Remember yall to not write off whole states because of the majority politics, there are lots of good people in Alabama who are acutely feeling the regressive politics of the state at large.
Also, Fuck Ted Nugent
|Posted in: Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Dr.Sean
|May 11th
|
Seriously though, all these special features – Oscar, Elmo, the Count – and no Phoebe Bridgers? I don’t think you can do that.
|Posted in: Watch HAIM Sing The ABCs On Sesame Street
I was surprised to see the 7. Based on the write up, I thought we were going lower. I would join that low unfortunately because this just isn’t top-shelf Britney material for me. Weirdly, I’ve come around on the womanizer’s and think they’re the best part! I just like the idea that she’s finally getting to tell this guy what she really thinks about him and just lets loose. Everything else feels a little limp and tired (although who can blame her for that?) Overall, I’ll give it a 4.
The hysteria over Britney was completely ridiculous. My favorite thing to come out of it though was Craig Ferguson’s very humbling monologue where he bared his own soul. I miss that guy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZVWIELHQQY