Ezra Koenig Reflects On Modern Vampires Of The City‘s 10th Anniversary

Vampire Weekend’s Modern Vampires Of The City came out 10 years ago today — read our Anniversary piece on it here — and today bandleader Ezra Koenig shared some words on it. “MVOTC is ten years old. Wild. Good occasion to slam a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee and reflect,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Rostam and I spent about a year writing and recording this album before we moved into the final phase with Ariel,” Koenig continued. “It was far and away our most ‘studio album.’ MVOTC didn’t have songs like A-Punk or Cousins which began as riffs and started to come to life in the practice room. This is an album of more deliberate composition and detailed, patient recording.”

Here's the full message:

About half the songs started with something I’d written (Hannah Hunt, Finger Back and Step had been kicking around as concepts for a few years) and the other half all began with a piece of music from Rostam, often with drums, bass and everything sketched out. I remember when he played me the beat for “Don’t Lie” for the first time. That drum pattern and descending chord progression on the organ moved me deeply. I started singing the vocal melody almost immediately.

I similarly remember hearing his first instrumental of what became the heart of “Diane Young.” That music was exciting and it took me a long time to write lyrics that I thought were worthy of it.

I think this is the VW album where Rostam’s composition and production shines through the most and he deserves special praise and attention for his work here. His opening strings on Everlasting Arms are a favorite moment of mine…or the penny whistle melody on Unbelievers…or the explosive drum beat on Finger Back. All amazing work on his part. These moments and many more are why this album still means something to people ten years later.

In the final phase, Ariel helped us break through some of the emotional and musical blocks that made finishing the record so challenging. He also helped us discover recording to tape for the first time, giving the album a unique sound in our catalog and providing a great atmosphere when CT and Baio came in to help bring the drum and bass parts to life with their performances.

Shout-out Emily Lazar who mastered it and mixed Unbelievers. Plus the team at XL. Imran, Richard, Ben and Kris (who took a formative walk on the West Side Highway with me.) Steve Buscemi rules.

Thanks for listening!

-Ezra