News May 15, 2023 9:42 AM By Chris DeVille

Ryuichi Sakamoto Created This Playlist For His Own Funeral

News May 15, 2023 9:42 AM By Chris DeVille

The iconic composer Ryuichi Sakamoto died last month after a three-year battle with colon cancer. Last night Sakamoto’s official social accounts shared a playlist he’d created to be played at his funeral.

The playlist features multiple selections by Bach, Debussy, Satie, and Rota plus works by Ennio Morricone, Bill Evans Trio, David Sylvian, alva noto, and others. You can see which date the songs were put on the list; most were added June 13 or July 2 of last year. Closing track “Breath” by Laurel Halo was added March 25, about a week before Sakamoto’s death.

The message from Sakamoto’s management reads, “We would like to share the playlist that Ryuichi had been privately compiling to be played at his own funeral to accompany his passing. He truly was with music until the very end.” Listen to the playlist below.

