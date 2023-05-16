Music Midtown Is Back For 2023 With Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, & Hometown Hero Lil Baby

Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival was canceled last year when pro-gun activist Philip Evans leveraged Georgia’s so-called “Guns Everywhere” law to challenge the fest’s weapons ban on the grounds that it’s held on public land at Piedmont Park. He planned to pull the same trick at other music venues in the state and even challenged the weapons ban at Zoo Atlanta last fall. But it seems like he’s either scaled back his efforts or Music Midtown is hoping he won’t come knocking again this year because Music Midtown just revealed its 2023 lineup.

The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 15-17 at Piedmont Park. Pink and Flume will headline Friday, followed by Billie Eilish and the 1975 on Saturday. Guns N’ Roses and Atlanta rap star Lil Baby will close out Sunday’s bill. Also on deck: Incubus, Niall Horan, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Pitbull, Glorilla, Tove Lo, J.I.D, Young Nudy, Destroy Lonely, Leah Kate, Masego, First Aid Kit, BigXThaPlug, Louis The Child, Joy Oladokun, and more. Ticket info is available here.