We know Devonté Hynes best as the man behind Blood Orange, but Hynes has also been branching out into film and TV scores lately. He’s done the soundtracks for projects like Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, Paris Barclay’s In Treatment, and Rebecca Hall’s Passing. Now, Hynes has done what might be his highest-profile film job yet. He scored the new Paul Schrader movie.

Paul Schrader has been one of the masters of intense, misanthropic cinema since the ’70s. He wrote or co-wrote movies like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Rolling Thunder, and he directed Blue Collar and Hardcore and American Gigolo. In recent years, Schrader has been doing some of his best work, making bleak character studies like First Reformed and The Card Counter.

Schrader’s latest is Master Gardener, about a horticulture specialist with a dark and violent past. Joel Edgerton plays the title role, and the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell, and Esai Morales. Devonté Hynes’ score, which is out today as its own album, is less orchestral and more synthetic, and it manages to be white-knuckle tense and soft-focus at the same time. Below, stream Hynes’ score and check out the film’s trailer.

The Master Gardener score is out now on Milan Records. The movie is in theaters now.