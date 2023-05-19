Watch Father John Misty Cover Scott Walker With Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra

Rehearsals for tomorrow’s @BarbicanCentre concert of the songs of Scott Walker with @fatherjohnmisty and @julesbuckley sounding 🔥🔥🔥

Returns only, but listen out for highlights on @gidcoe’s @BBC6Music show on Thurs 25 May pic.twitter.com/g4Vw0i3B6p

— BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus (@BBCSO) May 18, 2023