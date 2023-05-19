Watch Father John Misty Cover Scott Walker With Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra
Tonight at the Barbican Centre in London, Father John Misty is teaming up with Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus on a one-time-only performance. Together, they’re doing orchestral renditions of Scott Walker songs. Highlights from the show will air this coming Thursday, May 25 at 4PM ET on BBC Radio 6 Music, but for now we can get a sneak preview via videos making their way online. Check out footage below.