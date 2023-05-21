Morgan Wallen’s New Album Has The Most Consecutive Weeks At #1 In 25 Years

Morgan Wallen’s new album One Thing At A Time came out in March, and the controversial country singer has spent the past 11 weeks in the #1 spot on the Billboard 200, meaning that he now has spent the most consecutive weeks at #1 in 25 years. As Billboard notes, the last album to achieve such an uninterrupted reign was the Titanic soundtrack, which spent its first 16 weeks at #1 when it was released in 1998.

Before the Titanic soundtrack, the last album to spend its first 11 weeks at #1 was Whitney Houston’s Whitney in 1987, and before that the only other album to do so was Stevie Wonder’s Songs In The Key Of Life, which managed to spend its first 13 weeks at #1 from 1976 to 1977.

There are, of course, albums in recent memory that spent more than 11 weeks at #1 — the most recent being Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, but its run in the top spot took place over 13 nonconsecutive weeks. In his own country genre, Wallen has the most weeks at #1 for any country album since Taylor Swift’s Fearless, which spent 11 nonconsecutive weeks at #1 from 2008-09.

Wallen’s second album Dangerous, which came out in 2021, spent its first 10 weeks at #1.

Earlier this year, the country singer’s One Thing At A Time single “Last Night” became his first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it has spent six nonconsecutive weeks at the top.