Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Now, Now’s “Yours”

News May 22, 2023 10:02 AM By James Rettig

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Now, Now’s “Yours”

News May 22, 2023 10:02 AM By James Rettig

Kelly Clarkson covers — you know them, you know we love to post about ’em. Just about every day on her talk show, Clarkson takes on a different song in her Kellyoke segment. They can seem completely random, they can make a whole lot of sense. This year alone, we’ve spotlighted Clarkson doing the Killers, Florence + The Machine, Smashing Pumpkins, MUNA, … Spacehog. Normally my colleague Tom takes these on, expressing varying levels of incredulity, but the most recent Kellyoke is firmly up my alley.

For some reason, Clarkson decided to cover Now, Now’s “Yours” on today’s episode of her show. Great song! Also totally out of nowhere. The track appears on the Minneapolis duo’s 2018 album Saved, which had its fans around these parts (me included). And just last month, KC Rae — one-half of the group — released her first solo single “Blockbuster.” You think Clarkson’s a fan like that?

But, hey, it’s never a bad time to celebrate Now, Now. Now, check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone – “Mourning”

4 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Drummer

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

20 hours ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

19 hours ago 0

Watch Mike Joyce Pay Tribute To His Late Smiths Bandmate Andy Rourke on BBC Breakfast

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest