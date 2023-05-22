Kelly Clarkson covers — you know them, you know we love to post about ’em. Just about every day on her talk show, Clarkson takes on a different song in her Kellyoke segment. They can seem completely random, they can make a whole lot of sense. This year alone, we’ve spotlighted Clarkson doing the Killers, Florence + The Machine, Smashing Pumpkins, MUNA, … Spacehog. Normally my colleague Tom takes these on, expressing varying levels of incredulity, but the most recent Kellyoke is firmly up my alley.

For some reason, Clarkson decided to cover Now, Now’s “Yours” on today’s episode of her show. Great song! Also totally out of nowhere. The track appears on the Minneapolis duo’s 2018 album Saved, which had its fans around these parts (me included). And just last month, KC Rae — one-half of the group — released her first solo single “Blockbuster.” You think Clarkson’s a fan like that?

But, hey, it’s never a bad time to celebrate Now, Now. Now, check it out below.