Kelly Clarkson and Florence Welch should be best friends. They’re both classic belters with exploding-supernova voices who know how to sell colossal choruses, and they both come off like really nice people. (I’ve never met either of them, but that’s always been the vibe.) Kelly Clarkson definitely appreciates Florence + The Machine’s music. In the past, Kelly has covered Florence’s songs “Dog Days Are Over” and “Heavy In Your Arms.” Today, she wailed the shit out of “Free,” a song that Florence released last year.

This website loves to let you know when Kelly Clarkson covers an alt-rock classic, and she does a whole lot of that. But Kelly also uses her daytime talk show to sing newer songs that have caught her ear — things like MUNA’s “Stayaway.” Florence + The Machine’s explosive, euphoric “Free” is less than a year old, but Kelly Clarkson treated it like a classic. Some of those high notes make for total goosebump moments. Below, watch Kelly’s cover and Florence’s “Free” video, which stars Oscar nominee Bill Nighy.

Also, did you know that Kelly Clarkson covered Death Cab For Cutie’s “You Are A Tourist” a couple of weeks ago? Because she totally did.