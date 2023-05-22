Lydia Loveless & Jason Hawk Harris – “Portions For Foxes” (Rilo Kiley Cover)

News May 22, 2023 2:22 PM By Chris DeVille

Lydia Loveless & Jason Hawk Harris – “Portions For Foxes” (Rilo Kiley Cover)

News May 22, 2023 2:22 PM By Chris DeVille

A new Lydia Loveless album is on the way, but first the Columbus singer-songwriter has something else to share: a cover of Rilo Kiley’s More Adventurous classic “Portions For Foxes” sung in tandem with Jason Hawk Harris, featuring Sam Brown of New Bomb Turks/Divine Fits fame on drums.

“Jason and I just wanted to do something nostalgic and a bit different,” Loveless says in a press release. “Jason picked it, really. We tossed around Blink-182 and Cursive covers. The recording process was a blast and we really hit it off – and blew a fuse in the soundboard. Sam Brown from New Bomb Turks came in and did drums and killed it. I’m super proud of it.” Harris adds, “Let me just add that I really just wanted to yell ‘c’mere’ into an expensive condenser mic.”

Hear the cover below.

Related

More Adventurous Turns 10
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone – “Mourning”

4 days ago 0

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Drummer

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

20 hours ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

19 hours ago 0

Watch Mike Joyce Pay Tribute To His Late Smiths Bandmate Andy Rourke on BBC Breakfast

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest