Next month, the Los Angeles trio Suzie True are releasing their second album, Sentimental Scum, following up on 2020’s Saddest Girl At The Party. We’ve heard “Backburner” and “Keep In Touch” from it so far, and today they’re offering up the album’s title track, an energetic and fun one about trying to not let the whole aging process get you down. “I used to be young and dumb, now I’m just dumb,” goes one of the hooks. “Hang around my old town like I’m sentimental scum/ So what, who cares?”

“This song is about getting older and feeling sentimental about your past, because you feel like you don’t have much of a future,” the band said. “You’re caught up in what was and what could have been. You feel old and weird about it. The resolution is to just say ‘fuck it’ and have fun with the people you love because that’s all you can really do.”

Listen below.

Sentimental Scum is out 6/30 via Get Better Records.