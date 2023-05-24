Nils Lofgren – “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy)” (Feat. Neil Young)

Nils Lofgren – “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy)” (Feat. Neil Young)

Nils Lofgren of E Street Band and Crazy Horse fame is releasing a new solo album, Mountains, in July. Earlier this month, he shared its Ringo Starr-featuring lead single “Ain’t The Truth Enough.” For its next single, he tapped his good friend Neil Young to sing with him on “Nothin’s Easy (For Amy),” a song dedicated to Lofgren’s wife. Lofgren sets the scene:

An apocalyptic landscape, the lone tulip, left in the road. Walking hand in hand with my true love as compassion and common sense careen toward extinction. This ultimate gift and blessing demands hope. ‘We’re all drowning in the answers, best get movin’, God don’t row…as I walk the hurt in this world, nothin’s easy, ‘cept you.’ After 54 years singing with musical giant Neil Young, his haunted, weathered soul, completes this song. Of course, inspired by and written for Amy.

Listen below.

Mountains is out 7/21.

