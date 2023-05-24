Last month, Angelo De Augustine announced a new album, Toil And Trouble, and shared its lead single “Another Universe.” Today, the California songwriter is back with a second single, “The Ballad Of Betty And Barney Hill,” inspired by one of the most infamous alien abduction stories of all time. (A few years ago, Guerilla Toss also wrote a song about the incident, the bonkers good “Betty Dreams Of Green Men.”)

“While making the album I endured an experience so horrendous, torturous, and inexplicable that words fail me and explanation seems impossible,” De Augustine said, talking about an illness he suffered that doctors couldn’t identify. “Within this period I felt a close connection to Betty and Barney Hill and their story.” He continued:

I even started to believe that perhaps I had been abducted by some kind intergalactic being as they claimed occurred to them fifty four years ago. When we experience something that doesn’t make logical sense, the mind looks to conjure any explanation no matter how outlandish it appears. We appear to crave understanding.Perhaps it makes us feel safe. The looming presence of the unknown is daunting and sometimes frightening. However, there is much we do not yet understand and some of which we will never comprehend.

Listen below.

Toil And Trouble is out 6/30 via Asthmatic Kitty.