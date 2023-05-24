Fetty Wap Gets Six Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking

Fetty Wap, the New Jersey rapper who had a huge hit a decade ago with his debut single “Trap Queen,” has been sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking.

The rapper, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested two years ago before he was set to perform at the New York City edition of the festival Rolling Loud. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. After pleading not guilty, he was released on bond in November 2021, but was ordered back to jail in August 2022 after violating the terms of his release. Shortly after, he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

As The New York Times reports, prosecutors were pushing for beyond the federal mandatory minimum five year sentence, arguing that his music “glamorize[d] the drug trade.” Fetty Wap’s lawyer said that he only turned to selling drugs because of the pandemic because “there were no opportunities to perform, thus his income was severely limited.”