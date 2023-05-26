In April, electronic pop producer George Clanton released “I Been Young,” his first track since 2021’s “Fucking Up My Life.” Today, Clanton has announced a new album, Ooh Rap I Ya, coming July 28 and featuring guest spots from Hatchie and Neggy Gemmy. He’s also sharing a single from the record called “Justify Your Life.”

“Following my trajectory established with my previous single ‘I Been Young,’ it’s a conscious attempt at making Grown Up Music about self-realization,” Clanton reveals to Stereogum of the track in an email.

He adds:

Softer than my previous efforts, but with an anthemic chorus. I feel like Liam Gallagher with this song, but no one I share it with gets “oasis” so I guess I don’t understand how it comes across. I think it is interesting to note that while the takeaway of my last song (and likely this one…) is that I’m doing some kind of 90s pastiche, that was not the intention at all. I feel like I’m just continuing the style and thoughts I developed on my last full-length “Slide.” and of course I do like 90s music a lot. It is just happening on accident. The crux of the new song is “sometimes you’ve got to take your leave and start all over… justify your life.”

Listen to “Justify Your Life” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everything I Want”

02 “Justify Your Life”

03 “Punching Down

04 “I Been Young”

05 “You Hold the Key And I Found It”

06 “Vapor King”

07 “SubReal”

08 “F.U.M.L.” (Feat. Neggy Gemmy)

09 “Ooh Rap I Ya”

10 “For You, I Will” (Feat. Hatchie)

TOUR DATES:

06/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workmen’s Club

06/03 – London, UK @ Colour Factory

06/04 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

06/12 – Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre

06/15 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Outpost

06/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Night Cat

06/18 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck of the Woods

Ooh Rap I Ya will be out 7/28. Pre-order it here.