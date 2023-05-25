Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Tour Anymore

Last week, Miley Cyrus made some headlines after saying that she doesn’t want to tour anymore in an interview for the cover of British Vogue. “Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” Cyrus said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.” She described playing large shows as “not natural”: “It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Live performances from Cyrus over the past few years have mostly come by way of festival appearances or pre-recorded events. “After the last [headline arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” she told Vogue. “Not only can’t, because can’t isn’t your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what…”

Some fans were rankled by the suggestion that Cyrus doesn’t care about performing for them anymore, and she recently shared an Instagram statement expanding on her message. “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart,” she wrote. “I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love — without sacrificing my own essentials.”

She continued:

Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road. These looks I’ve been turning don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.

Miley Cyrus’ most recent album Endless Summer Vacation was her most commercially successful album in years, and it resulted in “Flowers” spending eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.