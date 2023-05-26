It Was OutKast Night At The Atlanta Braves Game

News May 26, 2023 2:08 PM By Chris DeVille

It Was OutKast Night At The Atlanta Braves Game

News May 26, 2023 2:08 PM By Chris DeVille

The Atlanta Braves turned Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies into a celebration of arguably the city’s finest musical export. For OutKast Night, the Braves offered a bobblehead of Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Braves gear — riding in a red Cadillac, naturally — to the first 15,000 fans inside Truist Park. According to the Journal-Constitution, this resulted in long lines outside the stadium comparable to the World Series games in 2021. Big Boi was also on-hand to throw out the first pitch and offer commentary in the booth. “He put the mustard and the mayonnaise on that ball,” he exclaimed in response to one Aaron Nola pitch. Check out footage of the big event below.

André 3000 was otherwise engaged:

https://www.tiktok.com/@richmusicworld4/video/7236922662994513194?_r=1&_t=8cdzlUfzdh0

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

3 days ago 0

Noel Gallagher Responds To “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit” Matty Healy Demanding An Oasis Reunion

2 days ago 0

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

4 days ago 0

Tina Turner Dead At 83

2 days ago 0

Tulsa Emo Band Cliffdiver Almost Killed By Broken Chain Link From Passing Truck

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest