The NYC alt-pop duo Stolen Jars are rolling out their new album I Won’t Let Me Down, produced by Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart. I liked the recent single “Reality TV,” and I really like today’s “Run It Wild.” Written with Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos, the song strikes a pleasing balance between crisp perfectionism and off-kilter deconstruction.

As Cody Fitzgerald explains:

I asked my friend Greta to help us out with the lyrics and she came back to me with a million ideas. Once we found the words “run it wild,” the song finally made sense. Everyone keeps moving from LA to NY, so this is our anthem about building a life where we are, about finding a sense of self and purpose in the people around us instead of worrying about the expectations of the outside world.

I Won’t Let Me Down is out 8/4.