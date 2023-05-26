Stolen Jars – “Run It Wild”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music May 26, 2023 4:43 PM By Chris DeVille

Stolen Jars – “Run It Wild”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music May 26, 2023 4:43 PM By Chris DeVille

The NYC alt-pop duo Stolen Jars are rolling out their new album I Won’t Let Me Down, produced by Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart. I liked the recent single “Reality TV,” and I really like today’s “Run It Wild.” Written with Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos, the song strikes a pleasing balance between crisp perfectionism and off-kilter deconstruction.

As Cody Fitzgerald explains:

I asked my friend Greta to help us out with the lyrics and she came back to me with a million ideas. Once we found the words “run it wild,” the song finally made sense. Everyone keeps moving from LA to NY, so this is our anthem about building a life where we are, about finding a sense of self and purpose in the people around us instead of worrying about the expectations of the outside world.

Listen below.

I Won’t Let Me Down is out 8/4.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

3 days ago 0

Noel Gallagher Responds To “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit” Matty Healy Demanding An Oasis Reunion

2 days ago 0

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

4 days ago 0

Tina Turner Dead At 83

2 days ago 0

Tulsa Emo Band Cliffdiver Almost Killed By Broken Chain Link From Passing Truck

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest