Taylor Swift Releases New Song “You’re Losing Me” And Video For “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice

News May 27, 2023 12:13 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Taylor Swift Releases New Song “You’re Losing Me” And Video For “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice

News May 27, 2023 12:13 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Taylor Swift giveth, and then she giveth some more. On Thursday night, Swift released another deluxe edition of last year’s Midnights (dubbed the Til Dawn Edition), which updated existing Midnights tracks. “Karma” got a verse from Ice Spice, who joined Taylor on her Eras tour last night at MetLife in East Rutherford, NJ. Prior to Ice Spice hitting the stage, Swift premiered a new video for the updated “Karma” at the stadium. Also during last night’s Eras tour date, Swift brought out Jack Antonoff and did a live debut of Midnights track “Maroon.”

In an interview with Spotify, Swift explained how she connected with Ice Spice, describing how Ice’s team initially reached out, and the rest is history: “I had been listening to her nonstop getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly.”

And there’s more: As previously reported, Swift announced last week that she would be selling a tour-only CD version of Midnights at this weekend’s MetLife shows, and that CD features the previously unreleased vault track “You’re Losing Me.” Well, “You’re Losing Me” is now available to purchase digitally for a window of 24 hours.

As a number of fans have pointed out, “You’re Losing Me” sounds like an explainer to Swift’s ending relationship with now-ex Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years before announcing their breakup in April. Here’s a sampling of the lyrics: “I wouldn’t marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her… Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?/ I’m getting tired even for a phoenix/ Always rising from the ashes/ Mending all her gashes/ You might just have dealt the final blow.”

You can hear a rip of “You’re Losing Me” below.

@user637287402010

You’re Losing Me FULL SONG #taylorswift #yourelosingme #unreleased #fullsong #theerastour #midnightstildawnedition #joealwyn

♬ original sound – User

@spotify

Thanks for meeting us ✨ @Taylor Swift’s Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) featuring @ice spice and more Lana is out now.

♬ original sound – Spotify

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Noel Gallagher Responds To “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit” Matty Healy Demanding An Oasis Reunion

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jay Sean’s “Down” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Foo Fighters But Here We Are

1 day ago 0

German Police Investigating Roger Waters For Concert Featuring Nazi Imagery

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest