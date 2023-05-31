Third Person Charged In 2002 Murder Of Run-D.M.C.’s Jam Master Jay

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

News May 31, 2023 10:58 AM By Tom Breihan

Third Person Charged In 2002 Murder Of Run-D.M.C.’s Jam Master Jay

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

News May 31, 2023 10:58 AM By Tom Breihan

Jam Master Jay, the longtime DJ for the iconic rap group Run-D.M.C., was murdered in his Queens recording studio in 2002. He was 37. For many years, the case of JMJ’s murder was cold. In 2020, though, federal prosecutors charged two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., with Jay’s murder. Now, they’ve also indicted a third.

The Associated Press reports that federal prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against 49-year-old Jay Bryant, who’s already in federal custody for unrelated drug charges. Authorities believe that Jam Master Jay’s murder was the result of a drug deal that went bad.

Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, served as Run-D.M.C.’s DJ from 1982 until his death. He also helped discover and mentor Queens rap artists like 50 Cent and Onyx.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “3”

2 days ago 0

Royal Blood Flip Off “Pathetic” Crowd At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

2 days ago 0

Roger Waters Releases Statement About Berlin Concert Controversy

4 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Releases New Song “You’re Losing Me” And Video For “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Sang Half A Dozen Songs Live For The First Time At First Show Since 2019

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest