Livestream Primavera Sound 2023 This Weekend For Free

News June 1, 2023 6:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Primavera Sound Barcelona, Europe’s premier mega-three-day festival, is going down this weekend from June 1-3. (Then, from June 8-10, the fest will be in Madrid at the Arganda del Rey.) This weekend’s fest features a packed (and nearly identical to Madrid) lineups, including the once-again-active Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Rosalía, the Moldy Peaches, Le Tigre, Unwound, Karate, Turnstile, Halsey, and tons more. This weekend will also feature the Emeralds’ first show in more than 10 years and the Voidz performing live for the first time in more than three years. If you’re not Spain-bound, then here’s how to watch from your couch.

This year, Amazon Music is the exclusive livestream partner for both Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Madrid. In addition to live performances, there will be interviews and behind-the-scenes content. Watch here or the embed below.

