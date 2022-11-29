Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup Has Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, & More

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival has a rep for being the world’s best-curated huge festival, and every time Primavera announces its lineup, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by everything on display. Well, it’s happening again. Primavera has expanded all over the world in the past few years, with new festivals popping up in places like Los Angeles, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Sāo Paolo. But the big Barcelona festival is still the flagship, and the lineup for next year’s festival is pretty astonishing.

The Primavera Sound organizers unveiled next year’s lineup via goofy-ass Metaverse video, rattling off all the names in alphabetical order while a CGI person pilots a CGI car through a CGI city. But the poster tells you everything you need to know. Next year’s festival is going down in both Barcelona and Madrid, with virtually identical lineups in both cities, and the two fests share a slate of headliners that includes the once-again-active Blur, as well as Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, and homegrown international superstar Rosalía. There are other reunions besides Blur, too, including the Moldy Peaches, Le Tigre, Unwound, Karate, and Come.

The Primavera lineup also has tons more names, including Halsey, Calvin Harris, Darkside, Baby Keem, Ghost, FKA twigs, Bad Gyal, Turnstile, NxWorries, St. Vincent, the War On Drugs, the Mars Volta, Four Tet, Fred again.., Skrillex, Central Cee, Drain Gang, Pusha T, Sparks, Bad Religion, Bleachers, Christine & The Queens, My Morning Jacket, Caroline Polachek, Maggie Rogers, Alvvays, Alex G, Death Grips, Yves Tumor, Tems, PinkPantheress, Channel Tres, Sudan Archives, Japanese Breakfast, John Cale, Laurie Anderson, Built To Spill, JPEGMAFIA, Kelela, Soul Glo, Black Country, New Road, Boris, the Comet Is Coming, Yard Act, Gilla Band, Julia Holter, Shellac, Kyari Pamyu Pamyu, Nation Of Language, Swans, Yung Lean, and K-pop stars Red Velvet. The whole thing goes down 6/1-4 at Barcelona’s Parc Del Fòrum and Madrid’s Arganda Del Rey, and you can find all the relevant info here.