The rap super-producer Metro Boomin curated a soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the animated feature that hits theaters this weekend. It’s a sequel to the very popular 2018 film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse — that movie also had a star-studded soundtrack, and it resulted in a Billboard #1 hit in Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.”

There’s no telling what commercial prospects are in store for the songs off the Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, but it features contributions from A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Wizkid, James Blake, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, Nav, Coi Leray, J.I.D., Swae Lee, and more. These contributors were revealed with individual Spidey suit character posters.

Listen to the soundtrack below.

The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is out now.