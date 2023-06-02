Bloc Party are wasting no time moving on from last year’s Alpha Games, their first album in six years. The band returned in April with the funky dance track “High Life,” and today they’ve got another new song, their first ever collaborative single. “Keep It Rolling” matches the band with Kennyhoopla, the pop-punk upstart and Travis Barker collaborator out of Cleveland. It sounds nothing like “High Life.” It sounds kind of like an old-school Bloc Party song that morphs suddenly into a screamo/post-hardcore track. I like it more than I like most of what Kele Okereke has been releasing lately.

In a press release, Kele writes, “I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together. We wrote a bunch of songs in one afternoon and ‘Keep It Rolling’ was one of those ideas. I always felt quite attached to that idea so I decided I would like to bring it to Bloc Party, so we turned it into a song. It was all very organic.” KennyHoopla adds, “I’ve always been a huge Bloc Party fan so this was a bucket list collab for me. I hardly do any features, so if I do one, it’s always for family. I’m happy to call Kele a friend and it was amazing to get to do a song together.”

Listen below.