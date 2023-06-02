Ashley McBryde – “Learned To Lie”

New Music June 2, 2023 3:38 PM By Chris DeVille

Ashley McBryde, one of the brightest lights within the country mainstream, took a slight detour outside her normal discography last year with Lindeville, a concept album about a fictional Southern town created with a handful of her Nashville singer-songwriter peers. This year she’s getting back to her main gig.

McBryde will release a new LP called The Devil I Know in September. It contains the two singles she’s already shared in 2023, “The Devil I Know” and “Light On In The Kitchen,” as well as today’s new offering “Learned To Lie.”

A statement from MyBryde:

“Learned to Lie” was a hard one; I wrote it with Sean McConnell and Nicolette Hayford. After it was written, I called my mom to let her know that I had told a little bit more of our story as a family. I said, “It’s going to be hard to hear, but none of it is untrue.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Made For This” (Ashley McBryde and Travis Meadows)
02 “Coldest Beer in Town” (Ashley McBryde, Autumn McEntire and Nicolette Hayford)
03 “Light On In The Kitchen” (Ashley McBryde, Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington)
04 “Women Ain’t Whiskey” (Ashley McBryde, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite and Chris LaCorte)
05 “Learned To Lie” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford and Sean McConnell)
06 “The Devil I Know” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson)
07 “Single At The Same Time” (Ashley McBryde, Benjy Davis and Andy Albert)
08 “Cool Little Bars” (Ashley McBryde, Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson)
09 “Whiskey And Country Music” (Ashley McBryde, John Osborne and Lee Thomas Miller)
10 “Blackout Betty” (Ashley McBryde, Aaron Raitiere and Nicolette Hayford)
11 “6th Of October” (Ashley McBryde, Blue Foley and CJ Field)

The Devil I Know is out 9/8 on Warner Music Nashville.

