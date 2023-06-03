Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Postpone Doggystyle Anniversary Shows In Solidarity With Writers Strike

Last month Snoop Dogg spoke out in support of the Hollywood writers strike, drawing a connection between the Writers Guild Of America’s demands and musicians’ current struggle with streaming royalties. Now he has taken his support for the strike a step further. Snoop and Dr. Dre were scheduled to perform concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of Snoop’s debut album Doggystyle at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27 and 28. In solidarity with the strike, they’ve pushed those shows back to October 20 and 21, by which point hopefully the strike will be resolved.

On Instagram, Snoop writes:

Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work. New dates are now October 20 and 21, 2023.

Snoop and Dre also sent a food truck to offer free chicken and waffles to striking writers at the Paramount lot Thursday: