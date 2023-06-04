Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire Announces Madlib-Produced Album I’m Alive Available Only As $100 Download

Brooklyn rapper Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire has announced a Bandcamp-only album produced by Madlib. Titled I’m Alive, the full collection will be out June 10 and features songs from 2018-2019 — plus the summer 2020 track “Black Mirror,” which we posted about. There are also guest spots from Fly Anakin, Ben Joseph, Danny Brown, Griff Spex, and more. “A project recorded in Tribeca New York 2018-2019. Only on Bandcamp,” the description reads. “The Holy Grail of eXquire albums is now available for consumption.. Never will be on streaming, Never will be on vinyl. Strictly for hardcore eXquire fans.” The other thing: I’m Alive will only be available as a $100 download.

Check out the tracklist below.

<a href="https://exqomaniarules.bandcamp.com/album/mr-muthafuckin-exquire-x-madlib-im-alive">Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire x Madlib – I'm Alive by Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sankofa” [scratches by DJ Trackstar] (prod. Madlib)

02 “Bubbleguts” (prod. Madlib)

03 “Agent 00X (A Spy Story)” (Prod. Madlib)

04 “Farooq” Feat. Fly Anakin (prod. Madlib)

05 “I’m Alive” additional vocals Ben Joseph (prod. Madlib)

06 “Black Mirror” (prod. Madlib)

07 “Pussy Pill” Feat. Danny Brown (prod. Madlib)

08 “A Penis’ Eulogy” (prod. Madlib)

09 “Hertz Donut” Feat. Griff Spex (prod. Madlib)

10 “The Weight Of Water Part 2” (prod. Madlib)

I’m Alive is out via Bandcamp on 6/10. Pre-order it here.