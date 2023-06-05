Trapland Pat’s major-label debut Trapnificent lived up to its name, and today the South Florida rapper is back with a new full-length project. The mixtape Professor Trap finds Pat once again drawling and rasping in compulsively listenable ways, backed by a small army of guests including Rick Ross, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, Fredo Bang, and Lil Toe. Dude’s slurry, melodic delivery just glides over these beats, and you should definitely tap in (or trap in — sorry) below.

Professor Trap is out now Alamo/Sony.