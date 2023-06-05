Stream Trapland Pat’s New Mixtape Professor Trap Feat. Rick Ross, Luh Tyler, Fredo Bang, & More

New Music June 5, 2023 5:24 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream Trapland Pat’s New Mixtape Professor Trap Feat. Rick Ross, Luh Tyler, Fredo Bang, & More

New Music June 5, 2023 5:24 PM By Chris DeVille

Trapland Pat’s major-label debut Trapnificent lived up to its name, and today the South Florida rapper is back with a new full-length project. The mixtape Professor Trap finds Pat once again drawling and rasping in compulsively listenable ways, backed by a small army of guests including Rick Ross, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, Fredo Bang, and Lil Toe. Dude’s slurry, melodic delivery just glides over these beats, and you should definitely tap in (or trap in — sorry) below.

Professor Trap is out now Alamo/Sony.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Replacements Photos Removed From University Of Minnesota Building

3 days ago 0

Paul Oakenfold’s Former Assistant Alleges He Regularly Masturbated In Front Of Her Beginning On Her First Day

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest