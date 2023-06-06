Fotocrime – “Accelerated”

Fotocrime – “Accelerated”

New Music June 6, 2023 11:29 AM By Tom Breihan

The Louisville post-punk act Fotocrime started out as a solo project for former Coliseum frontman Ryan Patterson, but it’s now a full-on band, with bassist Will Allard and former Young Widows guitarist Nick Thieneman on board. Later this year, Fotocrime will follow their 2021 album Heart Of Crime and their 2022 covers EP Alcoves with a new album called Accelerated. We’ve already posted first single “Turn Away,” and now Fotocrime have also shared the new album’s title track.

“Accelerated” is a brooding, throbbing piece of gothed-out synthpop, with Ryan Patterson’s baritone echoing over a spare drum-machine beat. Patterson also directed the song’s video, a noir-y and evocative clip of the band playing in a shadowy warehouse. It’s the first performance video that Fotocrime have ever made. Check it out below.

Accelerated is out 9/8 on Artoffact Records. Pre-order it here.

