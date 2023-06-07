British singer Aluna Francis (who performs mononymously as Aluna) has announced her sophomore album, MYCELiUM, which is set for arrival on July 7 via Mad Decent and follows 2020’s debut solo album Renaissance. It also features last March’s collab with London producer TSHA, “Killing Me.” Along with the album announce, the former AlunaGeorge performer is sharing a lead single, “Oh The Glamour,” which is a collaboration with Brazilian pop artist Pabllo Vittar, MNEK, and UK producer Eden Prince.

Speaking about “Oh The Glamour,” Aluna says: “What is the allure of glamour? To me it holds most of its power in the aspirations of those living a life of struggle. Glamour can uplift the worst of days and the darkest of hearts, make tears beautiful and pain graceful. My mother always worried about my expensive taste, but for me it was the taste of survival….for who can live this miserable life without a touch of glamour?”

Opening up about her forthcoming album, Aluna adds: “The Mycelium is the cell network seeped into the fabric of nature. I’m not talking about the bloom or the fruits. You need to lay the groundwork to see the fruit one day. I got burnt out from trying to work with powerful people who have lots of money and no actual genuine care for what I’m trying to do. I realized there was no foundation where I was standing, and we have to build our own foundation. It’s not going to be all bells and whistles; it’s going to be substance. So, I broke some barriers and started mentoring creative fans. I built a community of Black Ravers on Geneva and by joining groups on Instagram and social media. Now, the album is my community I’ve created.”

Listen to “Oh The Glamour” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Before The Bloom” (Intro)

02 “The Way I’m Wired”

03 “Underwater” (with Route94)

04 “Killing Me” (with TSHA)

05 “Supernova” (with The Picard Brothers & Kaleena Zanders)

06 “Love And Money” (Interlude)

07 “Oh The Glamour” (with Pabllo Vittar, MNEK & Eden Prince)

08 “Running Blind” (with Tchami & Kareen Lomax)

09 “Mine O’ Mine” (with Jayda G)

10 “Sugar” (with Preditah & Lauren Faith)

11 Beggin’ (with Chris Lake)

12 “Kiss It Better” (with MK)

13 “Playin Wit Ya” (with Walker & Royce)

14 “Future” (with Kooldrink)

TOUR DATES:

06/17 – Anchorage, AL @ Sundown Solstice Festival^

06/25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival^

06/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage**

06/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage**

07/02 – San Diego, CA @ Blackbook in the Park^

07/07 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede Festival^

08/05 – San Diego, CA @ Bleached Festival^

08/06 – Seattle, WA @ Higher Ground Festival^

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Das Energi Festival^

09/01 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Festival^

09/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Phoenix Hotel⇑

09/08 – Denver, CO @ The Church⇑

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda⇑

09/10 – Sacramento, CA @ 916 Block Party^

09/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

09/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground⇑

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick⇑

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts⇑

10/14 – Washington, DC @ Culture⇑

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere⇑

⇑Headline Show

^Festival Dates

**Supporting Galantis

++Supporting Louis The Child

MYCELiUM will be out 7/7 via Mad Decent. Pre-order it here.