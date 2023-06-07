Primavera Sound Madrid Opening Day Canceled Due To Weather

The first full day of Primavera Sound Madrid on Thursday has been canceled due to weather. Organizers blamed “the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival” for the cancelation, as well as the “adverse forecast that is expected” for June 8 in the city. The cancelation affects headlining sets from Blur and Halsey, and performances from Darkside, Ghost, Le Tigre, NxWorries, Turnstile, and many more.

An opening night concert set for Wednesday that was headlined by the Pet Shop Boys still took place, though the opening of doors was delayed due to rain. Primavera Sound Madrid will resume on Friday and Saturday. Attendees with day tickets for Thursday can use their tickets for either of the other days without having to do anything — refunds will be issued to anyone who does not use their ticket.

“We will continue to keep you informed of any new developments through the festival’s official communication channels on the website and social networks,” the statement concludes. “We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank you for your support.”

The Barcelona edition of Primavera Sound, which features the same lineup, took place last weekend.