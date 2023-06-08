Rosalía – “TUYA”

Last we heard from Rosalía, the Spanish pop sensation had released a joint EP, RR, with her boyfriend Alejandro Raw. Before that, in January, she shared the single “LLYLM.” Now, Rosalía has returned with a new song and video called “TUYA.” It’s got sharp reggaeton-based beat and features a flutter of koto strings (Japan’s national instrument).

Directed by Stillz, the “TUYA” video is also set in Tokyo. “Exploring is part of who I am as a musician and in the case of ‘TUYA,’ Rosalía says. “Inspirations such as reggaeton, Japanese instruments, flamenco, and gabber techno coexist at the same level.”

Listen and watch below.