Hey, it’s these guys again! BTS, the world conquering South Korean boy band, are effectively on hiatus right now. Two members of the group, Jin and J-Hope, have already begun serving their compulsory military service, and the other five members will begin theirs in the years ahead. (South Korea literally changed its laws to give the group a little more time, but that time is running out.) Right now, the BTS members are releasing solo music. They’ve all landed singles on the Hot 100, including one chart-topper, and they’ve collaborated with some of the people they admire, including Erykah Badu, J. Cole, the late Ryuichi Sakamoto. Now, BTS have released one more single as a group.

All seven BTS member take turns singing and rapping on the new track “Take Two,” a breezy and tender ballad with lyrics in both English and Korean: “Wе never felt so young/ When together sing the song.” It’s being framed as “an ode to their fans,” who are still showing up in my Twitter mentions to tell me how wrong I am. (I respect the passion, honestly.)

“Take Two,” which does not yet have a video, is coming in advance of the group’s 10th-anniversary Festa event next week in Seoul, where a few of the members are hosting events. Group member Suga co-produced the song, and he shares songwriting credit with RM, J-Hope, and five other writers. You can hear it below.