Last month, the NYC musician Allegra Krieger announced a new album, I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, which is out in July. She shared “Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still” from it at the time, and today she’s back with another new single, “Lingering.” “Lingering is about new love, entering that fragile plane, shared pleasure, returning to the stasis of a room, of an apartment in a city that is always moving,” Krieger said. “Objects sitting and hanging. Wanting something, but not wanting to want anything. Crossing the street. A nice day, a nice moment.” Check it out below.

I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane is out 7/21 via Double Double Whammy.