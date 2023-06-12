Anita Baker Asks Babyface To Tell His Fans To Stop Harassing Her

Quiet storm legend Anita Baker has been touring with her fellow R&B icon Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, and now they’re feuding — or rather, Babyface’s fans are feuding with Baker. As TMZ explains, last month Babyface’s opening set at the pair’s show in Newark was cut short after starting nearly two hours late, and now she says his recent sets have been going too long, pressing well into the timeframe when the headliner is supposed to be onstage. According to Baker, her complaints about this trend have led to a wave of online harassment from Babyface fans who won’t concede that he’s booked as a special guest on her Songstress Tour, not a co-headliner.

In a series of expressive tweets over the past two days, Baker has argued that Babyface is breaching his contract and needs to make way for the headliner in a timely fashion. She also has called on Babyface to tell “Kenny’s Crazies” to stand down. “Out of Kindness & Community, you Gift🎁 them $200k worth of Production/that YOU Pay for…” Baker wrote in the first of these tweets Sunday afternoon, which also invoked the history of American slavery. “And, Still, they Complain & hold up, the show⏰ Annnd, Slander & *Villanize, Your name to social media blogs & press.” Today Baker asserted, “There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men… harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour… sO? He wants to Destroy it.” Plus, she alleged that Babyface hates Beyoncé.

It’s all a lot to take in, but you’ll get the gist by perusing Baker’s tweets below.

I Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert pic.twitter.com/es6PJGNOmz — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 11, 2023

This Truth? Will never Reach all of the Places & People that The Slander & Intentional Fake News has been, *deliberatly Sent 2*

I dont really, do Press. It's Exhausting. I simply prefer to Sing🎼❤️

I'm Praying the Truth reaches My Global🌍🌏 Fan Base & My Reputation is Restored pic.twitter.com/5ZLYJ9ZNNu — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 11, 2023

Not P.R. worthy, 2 simply say, maybe Promoter/Others? Said, Performance Slot has passed⏰ Massa, Alerts the Industry Blogs & media & Say ANITA BAKER, is responsible… Her name will Get Attention. Industry Bloggers will Intimidate & Bully her N2 fearful silence pic.twitter.com/myNK4JJ4LF — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest❤️/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth https://t.co/avBuMPO60b pic.twitter.com/oOeSVfg7DZ — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

As you can see… Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me…

Crazyyyy. Town. pic.twitter.com/RlqpkRuGYk — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Good Morning, to… Kenny's Crazies, who continue to Harrass https://t.co/pb6NdpEO0W — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

He hates, Beyonce, as well

Kenny's Crazies https://t.co/VLTqIX5rWb — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

I Fought & WON🤣 that Case tOO! 20 YEARS Ago🤣And NOW, i'm More Successful Than EVER🙌🏾

it does'nt Diminish @Babyface, Mngr Conracted, as My Special Guest/Support Act, to HELP Expose, him 2 My Arena Size Fan Base… It HELPs Him… Bye, to Kenny's Creepy Crazies https://t.co/pb6NdpEO0W pic.twitter.com/Jo4Us8zjNg — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023