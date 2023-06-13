Spoon announced their Memory Dust EP in May and shared its typically excellent opening track, “Sugar Babies.” The record is out digitally today, which means its other two songs are available to hear. It ends with “Silver Girl,” a moody and adventurous rambling groove. In the middle, there’s a clattering, noisy cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine” that very much transforms it into a Spoon song. Britt Daniel and friends continue to not miss. Hear both tracks below.

Memory Dust is out now on Matador.