Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

A few years ago, it might’ve been surprising to learn that Phoebe Bridgers and Keith Urban had been in the same room for any length of time. Now, Keith Urban is out here on Entertainment Tonight, apologizing to Phoebe Bridgers for accidentally confirming her whole tabloid-romance situation. That’s success for you. Mo’ money, mo’ problems, mo’ bashful apologies for country stars who didn’t properly scrub any inadvertent celebrity-relationship moments from their TikTok videos.

Last month, Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman went to see Urban’s past collaborator Taylor Swift play an Eras Tour show in Philadelphia. Phoebe Bridgers opened those Philly shows, and she’s recently been linked with Bo Burnham, the comedian and filmmaker who’s become a whole gen-Z sensation. Bridgers and Burnham haven’t gone public with their relationship, but Urban accidentally did it for them. Urban posted a TikTok video of himself and Kidman dancing to “Style.” The background of that video caught Burnham pulling Bridgers in for a kiss. I had to watch the video multiple times before I could even see that moment, but it’s in there, and people noticed. It became a whole thing online. It’s worth noting that this video would be extremely funny even if it didn’t rip any ambiguity away from a fellow celebrity’s maybe/maybe-not situation.

https://www.tiktok.com/@keithurban/video/7233434159929199914

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at CMA Fest in Nashville this past weekend, Keith Urban was properly contrite: “Oh, I found out. Phoebe, I’m so sorry.” He made the cringe-emoji face and everything.

In apparent response, Phoebe Bridgers posted Keith Urban’s song “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me” on her Instagram story. When asked whether Bridgers had reached out to him, Urban said, “Well, I guess, in her own passive way, yeah. Don’t be on camera, Phoebe! What were you thinking? It felt very awkward. I felt bad. We were just digging on the concert. You never know what’s gonna happen.”