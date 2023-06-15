Fiona Apple Guests On Flesh Eater’s New Track “komfortzone”

New Music June 15, 2023 10:13 AM By James Rettig

It’s not every day Fiona Apple pops up on a track, but today is one of those days. Apple contributed background vocals to a new song from the Nashville art-pop trio Flesh Eater called “komfortzone.” As the story was laid out in a press release, Flesh Eater’s leader Zwil AR sent the unfinished track to Apple’s collaborator and friend Zelda Hallman, who listened to it with Apple. She was then compelled to set up a session at Stanley Recordings, where Apple and multi-instrumentalist Sebastian Steinburg were recorded by John Would. In addition to vocals, Apple contributed piano, vibraphone, and cabasa to the track as well.

“To me, ‘komfortzone’ represents confronting fear,” Zwil AR said in a statement. “The fear of being seen, of moving toward sharing what’s inside, meeting that where it is, seeing it, and saying, ok, this will be with me indefinitely; I’ve got to move past it.”

“komfortzone” is out now.

