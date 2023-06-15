Watch A Trailer For Netflix’s Wham! Documentary

Wham! are the subject of a new documentary that will premiere on Netflix on July 5. “With unprecedented access to both George [Michael] and Andrew [Ridgeley]’s personal archive including never-before-seen footage, and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts in their own words the four year journey from teenage school friends to global superstars,” reads the film’s official log line.

It was directed by Chris Smith, the American Movie director who has become a go-to for streaming docs. In the past few years, he’s directed Fyre and Tiger King for Netflix, 100 Foot Wave for HBO, and more.

Check out the trailer below.

WHAM! will debut on Netflix on July 5.