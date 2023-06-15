JJUUJJUU is the psych-rock project led by Desert Daze festival co-founder Phil Pirrone. In recent months, they’ve released the one-off singles “Daisy Chain” and “Nowhere.” Now, with some live shows coming up around Los Angeles, they’ve got a new one, which Pirrone describes as “what would happen if JJUUJJUU was the soundtrack of 90s video game ToeJam & Earl.”

“No Way In” isn’t exactly an instrumental, but it is, at least as far as I can tell, wordless. (The vocals are reverb-drenched moans.) The track is built on a rubbery bassline and rippling percussion, and it’s funky and weird in equal measures. It reminds me a bit of what might’ve happened if early post-punkers like This Heat or Liquid Liquid were into utopian drum-circles. Below, listen to “No Way In” and check out JJUUJJUU & Friends’ upcoming live dates.

TOUR DATES:

6/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room (with Protomartyr)

6/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers (with Art Feynman)

7/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers (with OSEES’ John Dwyer + Tomas Dolas)

8/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers (with Death Valley Girls)

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers (with LA Witch)