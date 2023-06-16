Pop-punk/indie rock/hip-hop solo act KennyHoopla is following up 2021’s Travis Barker-produced Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape with another Barker-produced effort, the Blink And You’ll Miss It EP. Ahead of the project’s release next month, he’s shared a hard-charging new single called “SABOTAGE//,” which reminds me a bit of his recent collaborators Bloc Party.

KennyHoopla’s “SABOTAGE//” is not a Beastie Boys cover, but as he explains, it is about how self-awareness can be a fucking thorn in your side:

“Sabotage” is about becoming so self-aware as a person you end up being restricted by invisible boundaries and blurred lines. Becoming a toxic mixture of everyone’s one viewpoint swirled inside of your head until everything is right and wrong at the same time and you end up paralyzed, not being an actual progression for anyone at all, burning everything you touch. Stretching a smile for other people’s happiness is never worth the sadness in the end. There is a great pain that comes with trying to be a good or fair person in this current world, an even greater ego death that you most likely never even got a chance to build but we stay silent and pure as we can for the possibility of “peace” one day, the pictures never do justice.

I’m tellin’ y’all, it’s “SABOTAGE//”:

Blink And You’ll Miss It is out 7/7.