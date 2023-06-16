J. Cole And Eric Church Are Part Of The Group Buying The Charlotte Hornets From Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has been the primary owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets for 13 years, but today he’s sold his majority share in the team to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. As Consequence points out, that group also includes J. Cole and Eric Church, two North Carolina music superstars who double as basketball obsessives.

Aside from his rap career, Fayetteville native Cole is a fervent hoops fan and former redshirt St. John’s point guard who has also played some pro ball himself, including in Rwanda and Canada within the past two years. He was recently seen courtside at the NBA Finals. Country rockstar Church, a hardcore North Carolina Tarheels fan, is more closely associated with the college game; he famously canceled a show in 2022 so he could attend UNC’s matchup with arch rival Duke in the Final Four.

Jordan will retain a minority stake in the team. Other members of the new ownership group include Amy Levine Dawson, Damian Mills, Chris Shumway, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, and Dyal HomeCourt Partners.