J. Cole Is Playing Pro Basketball In Canada Now

J. Cole, an extremely famous rapper who will headline Bonnaroo next month, wants to be a basketball player so bad. Last year, the same week that he released his album The Off-Season, Cole went to play for the Rwanda Patriots in the Africa Basketball League, a thing that many of us had never heard of before Cole went to play for them. Cole who played high school basketball and redshirted at St. John’s University, though he never played for that team. In his first game in Rwanda, Cole scored all of three points. In a grand total of 45 minutes of play during the short season, Cole racked up five points, three assists, and five rebounds. It was not a terribly successful experiment. But now Cole is coming back to give professional hooping another shot.

As The FADER reports, the 37-year-old J. Cole has signed on to play guard with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, one of the 10 teams in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. That league was founded in 2019, and the Scarborough Shooting Stars joined the league last year. They haven’t played a game yet.

The CEBL season starts 5/25, and it runs through July. Cole hasn’t yet made any statements about playing in the league, but the Shooting Stars are advertising Cole as part of their roster.

It’ll be interesting to see how Cole balances his basketball career with rap stardom. The day after Cole headlines Bonnaroo, for instance, the Shooting Stars have an away game against the Fraser Valley Bandits. Cole is also supposed to play against the Edmonton Stingers and headline Governors Ball on the same day. Check out the Shooting Stars’ schedule here.