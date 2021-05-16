Watch J. Cole Score In His Basketball Africa League Debut

J. Cole just put out a new album, The Off-Season, this past week and this weekend he made his professional basketball debut as a member of the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League. Cole will play with the team for three to six games, as Complex points out, and his first game was on Sunday against the Nigeria River Hoopers. Cole scored three points in the 17 minutes of action he got and the Patriots won the game 83-60.

Before he became a full-time musician, Cole had aspirations to be a pro ball player — in an article for The Players’ Tribune last year, he wrote about his high school basketball career and his dream to eventually work his way to the NBA.

Watch some clips from the game below.