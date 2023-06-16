Saucy Santana and Flo Milli are two ascendant Southern rappers with playfully bitchy styles and A-list aspirations; it makes perfect sense to hear them team up together. Today, Saucy Santana follows up his recent single “1-800-Bad-Bxtch” by recruiting Flo Milli, who came out with her own track “Nasty Dancer” a few months ago, for a new one called “Whole Family.”

“Whole Family” is a heartwarming ditty about how “your whole family’s full of hoes.” Coming from these two, that sounds less like an insult and more like an affirmation. It’s an energetic club-rap track that makes fun use of the classic “Apache” break, and its video is just as bright and colorful as you’d hope. Check it out below.

Check out our recent Flo Milli interview here.