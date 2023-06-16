Saucy Santana – “Whole Family” (Feat. Flo Milli)

New Music June 16, 2023 2:16 PM By Tom Breihan

Saucy Santana – “Whole Family” (Feat. Flo Milli)

New Music June 16, 2023 2:16 PM By Tom Breihan

Saucy Santana and Flo Milli are two ascendant Southern rappers with playfully bitchy styles and A-list aspirations; it makes perfect sense to hear them team up together. Today, Saucy Santana follows up his recent single “1-800-Bad-Bxtch” by recruiting Flo Milli, who came out with her own track “Nasty Dancer” a few months ago, for a new one called “Whole Family.”

“Whole Family” is a heartwarming ditty about how “your whole family’s full of hoes.” Coming from these two, that sounds less like an insult and more like an affirmation. It’s an energetic club-rap track that makes fun use of the classic “Apache” break, and its video is just as bright and colorful as you’d hope. Check it out below.

Check out our recent Flo Milli interview here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

4 days ago 0

Garth Brooks Responds To Complaints That His New Bar Will Carry Bud Light

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest