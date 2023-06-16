Hans Zimmer Proposes Marriage Onstage In London (She Said Yes)

A public marriage proposal is a dicey proposition. You need to be really, really sure that your partner is going to say yes, unless you want to deal with humiliation on top of heartbreak. A public marriage proposal at your own concert sounds even more nerve-wracking. But maybe if you’re a master of your art with two Oscars to your name, you can feel a little bit more secure about this kind of thing. (It might help if you’ve already been married a couple of times, too.)

On Wednesday night, as the Associated Press reports, the 65-year-old German film-score legend Hans Zimmer put in an orchestral performance at London’s O2 Arena. At the end of the set, Zimmer invited his partner onstage. (The BBC identifies her as hotelier Dina De Luca.) Turning to her, Zimmer said, “This is the woman I love. Apparently, she loves me. Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer? Will you marry me?”

She said yes, the members of the orchestra jumped around in excitement, and the audience gave a standing ovation. Zimmer said, “All right! Things are working out well. The back door’s locked! Everything’s good.” The he played the last selection of the evening, “Time” from Inception. Watch a fan-made video below.

He shoots, he scores!