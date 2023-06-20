Slowdive – “kisses”
Back in 2017, Slowdive returned with their remarkable self-titled album, their first in 22 years, and they’re now ready to announce another one. everything is alive will be out on September 1.
The album is dedicated to Rachel Goswell’s mother and Simon Scott’s father, who both passed away in 2020, and they started recording it that fall, and continued over the next couple years. Though Neil Halstead originally thought of everything is alive as a “more minimal electronic record,” that conception changed as they worked through the songs together. “As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material,” Halstead noted in a press release. “We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle.”
Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “kisses.” “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now,” Halstead noted. “The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.” Watch a music video for the track directed by Noel Paul below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “shanty”
02 “prayer remembered”
03 “alife”
04 “andalucia plays”
05 “kisses”
06 “skin in the game”
07 “chained to a cloud”
08 “the slab”
TOUR DATES:
06/24 Exeter, UK @ Phoenix [SOLD OUT]
06/25 Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/17 Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre [SOLD OUT]
07/19 Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre
07/21 Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
07/22 Melbourne, AU @ Forum
07/23 Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall
07/26 Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation [SOLD OUT]
07/29 Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/05 Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival
08/11 Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
08/18 Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival
09/23 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25 Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/27 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/28 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/30 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/02 Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s
10/03 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/04 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/06 Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/12 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/30 Glasgow, UK @ QMU
10/31 Manchester, UK @ Ritz
11/01 Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/03 London, UK @ Troxy
11/05 Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
11/06 Dublin, IR @ National Stadium
everything is alive is out 9/1 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.