Back in 2017, Slowdive returned with their remarkable self-titled album, their first in 22 years, and they’re now ready to announce another one. everything is alive will be out on September 1.

The album is dedicated to Rachel Goswell’s mother and Simon Scott’s father, who both passed away in 2020, and they started recording it that fall, and continued over the next couple years. Though Neil Halstead originally thought of everything is alive as a “more minimal electronic record,” that conception changed as they worked through the songs together. “As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material,” Halstead noted in a press release. “We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle.”

Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “kisses.” “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now,” Halstead noted. “The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.” Watch a music video for the track directed by Noel Paul below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “shanty”

02 “prayer remembered”

03 “alife”

04 “andalucia plays”

05 “kisses”

06 “skin in the game”

07 “chained to a cloud”

08 “the slab”

TOUR DATES:

06/24 Exeter, UK @ Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

06/25 Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/17 Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre [SOLD OUT]

07/19 Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

07/21 Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

07/22 Melbourne, AU @ Forum

07/23 Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall

07/26 Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation [SOLD OUT]

07/29 Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/05 Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival

08/11 Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/18 Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival

09/23 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25 Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

09/27 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/28 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/30 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/02 Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s

10/03 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/04 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/10 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/12 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/30 Glasgow, UK @ QMU

10/31 Manchester, UK @ Ritz

11/01 Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/03 London, UK @ Troxy

11/05 Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/06 Dublin, IR @ National Stadium

everything is alive is out 9/1 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.