Actress – "Jimmy"

New Music June 20, 2023 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the deconstructionist dance producer Actress released his Dummy Corporation EP. Today, he’s followed it with what appears to be a one-off single. “Jimmy” is a murky, unsettling instrumental track that sounds like it’s playing backwards and forwards at the same time. Judging by the cover art, the track seems to be inspired by, or maybe dedicated to, the Bronski Beat leader and queer activist Jimmy Somerville. Listen to it below.

You can get “Jimmy” as a name-your-price download at Bandcamp.

