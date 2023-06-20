Raphael Saadiq Reuniting With Tony! Toni! Toné! After 25 Years
Tony! Toni! Toné! are reuniting for the first time in 25 years. The trio — made up of Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’wayne Wiggins, and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley — broke up shortly after releasing their fourth album, House Of Music, in 1996. In the decade that they were together, Tony! Toni! Toné! scored a number of hit singles on the R&B charts and nabbed a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with “Feels Good” in 1990.
“I’ve always wanted to put my family back together,” Saadiq said in a press release. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne, and Tim playing together again.”
Saadiq has been talking up the possibility of a Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion for a few years now. In a 2019 interview, he said that he was working on new music for the group: “I just felt like we should do something, a few songs, maybe seven or eight of them and then do a few shows. So I’m not gonna be back-back because I have way too many things going on, but as far as doing a tour and an EP or something, I’m down for that.”
The reunion tour is being billed as Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!: Just Me And You Tour. It’ll kick off in September and run through November. Here’s the full run of dates:
09/21 Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
09/22 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
09/24 Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
09/26 Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Opera House
09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/30 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/01 Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/05 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/08 Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
10/10 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
10/11 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/12 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/13 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/19 Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
10/20 Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium
10/21 Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
10/22 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
10/26 Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
10/27 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/28 Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
10/29 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
11/10 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/14 Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
11/17 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Ticket details are here.