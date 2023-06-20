Raphael Saadiq Reuniting With Tony! Toni! Toné! After 25 Years

Tony! Toni! Toné! are reuniting for the first time in 25 years. The trio — made up of Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’wayne Wiggins, and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley — broke up shortly after releasing their fourth album, House Of Music, in 1996. In the decade that they were together, Tony! Toni! Toné! scored a number of hit singles on the R&B charts and nabbed a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with “Feels Good” in 1990.

“I’ve always wanted to put my family back together,” Saadiq said in a press release. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne, and Tim playing together again.”

Saadiq has been talking up the possibility of a Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion for a few years now. In a 2019 interview, he said that he was working on new music for the group: “I just felt like we should do something, a few songs, maybe seven or eight of them and then do a few shows. So I’m not gonna be back-back because I have way too many things going on, but as far as doing a tour and an EP or something, I’m down for that.”

The reunion tour is being billed as Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!: Just Me And You Tour. It’ll kick off in September and run through November. Here’s the full run of dates:

09/21 Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

09/22 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

09/24 Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

09/26 Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Opera House

09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/30 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/01 Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/05 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/08 Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre

10/10 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

10/11 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/12 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/13 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/19 Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

10/20 Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium

10/21 Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

10/22 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/26 Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

10/27 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/28 Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

10/29 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/10 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/14 Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

11/17 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Ticket details are here.