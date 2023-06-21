Rod Stewart Denies Retirement Rumors

Rod Stewart is not retiring. That much is clear. Last week, UK tabloid The Daily Mail reported that the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer’s family wants him to retire and focus on his children and grandchildren, citing health concerns. Stewart, 78, has pushed back against his family’s desires in interviews, and now he’s gone directly to the people with a tweet thread explaining his future plans.

Stewart says he has no intention of stopping his performance career as long as he’s physically able. After touring his classics into next year, he intends to focus on his newest passion, big band/swing music; “it’s something I’m very eager to share with you.” He also says that he’d never turn his back on his rock hits: “They are like my children. I created them and I love them. I’ll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums!” I wonder how his actual children feel about that comment!

Here’s Stewart’s full Twitter message:

I’d like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media. I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good lord lets me. I’ll be playing the hits as advertised for the UK, US, South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such. During recent interviews, I’ve mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it’s something I’m very eager to share with you. I could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and and sung over the last six decades. They are like my children. I created them and I love them. I’ll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums! I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can’t wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year.

And the tweets themselves:

